The ANN Aftershow - The True History of the Eldians REVEALED!

Eren reveals his true plan and we learn the real, tragic history of the Ymir, the Founding Titan! Also, time to check in on Tanjiro and his pals as we head to the finale of Demon Slayer : Entertainment District Arc .

Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

00:00 Intro/Last week's highlights

03:30 What's going on in the Coordinate

07:30 Eren convinces Ymir to abandon her eternity of slavery and we finally learn the truth

15:18 King Fritz is the absolute worst

17:00 The source of the Helos myth

20:00 Cannibalism sure is a reoccurring theme, eh?

23:00 Is Eren's end goal really complete annihilation?

32:30 Ymir's art skills

40:00 Switching gears to Demon Slayer



