The ANN Aftershow

The Chainsaw Man Anime is Finally Here!

It's another week of premieres and hype for Chainsaw Man ! Jacki, Lynzee, and James got to watch the highly-anticipated anime and are ready to share their opinions. Also, we gotta talk about TwitchCon's death pit, New York Comic Con, Mob Psycho 100 III , Akiba Maid War , Bleach, and more new anime premieres. Join us, won't you?



Meet the Hosts!

As executive editor of Anime News Network , Lynzee Loveridge has the unique position of knowing what's tracking with the critics and with viewers in the anime fandom. She not only writes her own reviews every season but also reads everything from ANN's editorial staff! Outside of work, she's just a magical girl living in a Junji Ito world.

James Beckett is one of ANN's resident series reviewers and he's never shy to let the world know how he really feels. You can find his impressions of the latest shows in the Preview Guide and well as episode reviews for hit anime series.

Jacki Jing is ANN's lead video producer and resident punch 'em up fangirl. You can find her binge-watching the latest shonen battle royale series, kicking ass on Twitch , and hosting events from esports to voice actor interviews.



00:00 – Introductions

02:00 – Jacki survived TwitchCon...

10:30 – and NYCC!

19:55 – We have the OFFICIAL dick ranking from Golden Kamuy

26:30 – Chainsaw Man is here!

43:00 – Akiba Maid War is the stealth best premiere of the season

52:30 – Bleach nostalgia is real

59:20 – Mob Psycho 100 III and the Reigen appeal

1:09:00 – Our favorite premieres so far

