ANNCast
Revenge Of The 2010s
by Zac Bertschy & Lynzee Loveridge,
|
ANNCast 367 - Revenge of the 2010s
|Zac, Lynzee and special guests Mike Toole and Daryl Surat go on an incredible and intense journey counting down their top 10 anime of the last 10 years - along with yours! It's a wild ride and the biggest show in ANNCast history!
|
You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:
If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes! It'd be a big help!
Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!
Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes!
Special thanks to Phillip Harrington for designing and creating the ANNCast logo.
discuss this in the forum (42 posts) |
this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history