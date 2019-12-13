ANNCast 367 - Revenge of the 2010s Zac, Lynzee and special guests Mike Toole and Daryl Surat go on an incredible and intense journey counting down their top 10 anime of the last 10 years - along with yours! It's a wild ride and the biggest show in ANNCast history! You can listen to the show on our player here, direct-download the MP3 version here, check out the show on Stitcher here, and we're also on Google Play Music right here, or you can just use these handy links:

Click here to subscribe to our show in iTunes !

RSS feed

(for other software)

If you like the show, be sure to write us up a review over on iTunes ! It'd be a big help!

Have questions for the ANNCast crew? Tweet 'em to @ActionZacku! Or check out the community forums thread about the show, or send email questions to [email protected] dot com!

Theme Song: "Bucharest" by The New Division. Check them out on iTunes !

Special thanks to Phillip Harrington for designing and creating the ANNCast logo.