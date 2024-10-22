News
John Wick Anime Planned as Prequel Feature Film
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
Stahelski directed all four live-action John Wick films from 2014 until 2023. He also produced next year's From the World of John Wick: Ballerina spinoff film, although he was not directly involved in last year's The Continental: From the World of John Wick spinoff series. He is designing the action sequences for Lazarus, Shinichiro Watanabe and MAPPA's science-fiction action anime for Adult Swim. Before directing films, Stahelski was a stunt performer on the live-action Fist of the North Star film and the supervising stunt coordinator on the live-action Speed Racer film.
Variety reported in 2020 that Derek Kolstad, the writer of the first three John Wick films, is writing and producing a Splinter Cell "anime series" for Netflix and Ubisoft. Deadline reported that he is also developing a live-action film of Kouta Hirano's Hellsing manga with Amazon Studios, and that he wrote a script for a live-action film of Sega's Streets of Rage game. John Wick star Keanu Reeves wrote the BRZRKR comic series which Production I.G is adapting into an anime series for Netflix.
Source: The Hollywood Reporter (Brian Davids)