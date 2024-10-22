Pokémon FAST Channel Launches on Pluto TV

24-hour dedicated channel debuted on Tuesday

Pluto TV announced that the first 24-hour dedicated Pokémon FAST (free ad-supported television) channel launches on the streaming television service on Tuesday. The Pokémon FAST Channel launches alongside the Strawberry Shortcake & Friends and Go Go Gadget! channels, which feature Strawberry Shortcake and Inspector Gadget , respectively.

Image courtesy of Pluto TV

The channel will stream select episodes across 22 seasons of the original Pokémon anime following Ash Ketchum including The Beginning, Gold and Silver, Ruby and Sapphire, Diamond and Pearl, Black and White, XY , and Sun and Moon .. Some titles featured on the debut lineup for the channel include:

Pokémon - Indigo League

Pokémon : Adventures in the Orange Islands

Pokémon - The Johto Journeys

Pokémon - Johto League Champions

Pokémon - Master Quest

The Go Go Gadget! channel will also feature the Sonic the Hedgehog and Super Mario Brothers animated series, among other titles.

WIldbrain announced in August that it had entered an agreement with The Pokémon Company to become the only distributor of the single-IP Pokémon FAST channel in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It announced at the time that the channel would launch in the United States first, followed by Canada, and then by the rest of the countries.

The company works in direct partnership with a number of major platforms including Samsung TV Plus, LG Channels, The Roku Channels, Tubi, and Pluto TV .

The latest iteration of the Pokémon anime, Pokémon Horizons: The Series , premiered in Japan in April 2023 with a one-hour first-episode special. The show airs on Fridays at 6:55 p.m. JST. The anime started its second arc, "Terapagos no Kagayaki" (The Brilliance of Terapagos), with its 29th episode last October in Japan. The "Terastal Debut" arc for the anime debuted on April 12. The fourth arc "Rayquaza Rising," started on October 11.



Source: E-mail correspondence