New Sakura Wars Anime to Have 12 Episodes

The official website for Shin Sakura Taisen the Animation , the television anime of the Shin Sakura Taisen ( Sakura Wars in English) game, revealed on Friday that the anime will have four home video releases for a total of 12 episodes.

The anime premiered on Tokyo MX on April 3 at 10:00 p.m., and later that night on BS11 .

Manabu Ono ( Sword Art Online: Alicization , The irregular at magic high school , The Asterisk War ) is directing the anime at Sanzigen. Tatsuhiko Urahata , who collaborated with Ono on the Saki and Horizon in the Middle of Nowhere anime, is in charge of series scripts alongside Ono. Kōhei Tanaka , the composer for much of the music of the game franchise (including the new game), is composing the anime's music.

Cast members Ayane Sakura (Sakura), Maaya Uchida (Hatsuho), Hibiku Yamamura (Azami), Ayaka Fukuhara (Anastasia), and Saori Hayami ( ClariS ) are performing the opening theme song "Geki! Teikoku Kagekidan - Shinshо̄" and the ending theme song "Sakura Yumemishi." Nana Mizuki (Elise), Manami Numakura (Lancelot), and Sumire Uesaka (Huang Yui) are also performing the ending theme song.

The main cast of the game — including Ayane Sakura , Yōhei Azakami , Maaya Uchida , Hibiku Yamamura , Ayaka Fukuhara , Saori Hayami , and Michie Tomizawa — are returning for the anime.

Sources: Shin Sakura Taisen anime's website, MoCa News