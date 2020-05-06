Media Blasters to Release Eiken OVA on Blu-ray Disc on July 14

Media Blasters announced on Facebook on Tuesday that it and its AnimeWorks label will release the Eiken original video anime ( OVA ) on Blu-ray Disc on July 14.

Media Blasters stated that it has re-licensed the OVA from King Records . The release will mark the first time the anime is getting a Blu-ray Disc release in North America. Media Blasters and AnimeWorks will also release the anime again on DVD. The releases on Blu-ray Disc and DVD will include English-dubbed audio tracks.

Media Blasters descries Eiken :

Densuke just enrolled at the exclusive Zashono academy. Eager to participate in extracurricular activities, he never expected to join the mysterious Eiken Club. Oddly enough, all the other members seem to be busty hot co-eds and most of the clubs activities involve them wearing bikinis! Despite the visual distractions, Densuke isn't interested in anyone but the shy and beautiful Chiharu.​ Long out of print on DVD, EIKEN is back and looking better than ever on blu-ray!

Media Blasters previously released the two-episode OVA on DVD in 2004.