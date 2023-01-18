News
Compile Heart Teases New Nintendo Switch Game
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official Twitter account for Compile Heart teased a new work on Tuesday. The tweet contains the text "Have you ever fought with your friends?" and "I wonder if fighting is just a part of our coming-of-age," along with the hashtag #NintendoSwitch.
友達とケンカしたことってありますか？#コンパイルハート新作 #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/iNuuAVOJ0k— コンパイルハート (@CompileHeartWeb) January 17, 2023
The company's latest game Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord, the newest in its Fairy Fencer F game series. The game launched in Japan in September 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch as part of Compile Heart's new brand Galapagos RPG Evolve.
Source: Compile Heart's Twitter account via Hachima Kikō