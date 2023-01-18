Compile Heart Teases New Nintendo Switch Game

The official Twitter account for Compile Heart teased a new work on Tuesday. The tweet contains the text "Have you ever fought with your friends?" and "I wonder if fighting is just a part of our coming-of-age," along with the hashtag #NintendoSwitch.

The company's latest game Fairy Fencer F Refrain Chord , the newest in its Fairy Fencer F game series. The game launched in Japan in September 2022 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Switch as part of Compile Heart 's new brand Galapagos RPG Evolve.