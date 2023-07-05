Bocchi the Rock! Stage Play Reveals Key Visual

The official website for Live Stage " Bocchi the Rock! " , the stage play adaptation of Aki Hamaji 's Bocchi the Rock! four-panel manga, revealed the play's key visual on Tuesday.

©はまじあき／芳文社・アニプレックス ©LIVE STAGE「ぼっち・ざ・ろっく！」製作委員会

The stage play will run at Theater Milano-Za in Tokyo from August 11-20. Akira Yamazaki is writing and directing the play.

The cast includes:

Mamo Mamono as Hitori Goto

Miki Ohtake as Nijika Ijichi

Karin Osanai as Ryo Yamada

Mirai Ohmori as Ikuyo Kita

Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha 's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.

The manga's television anime premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a compilation film opening in spring 2024.