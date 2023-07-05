News
Bocchi the Rock! Stage Play Reveals Key Visual
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
Live Stage "Bocchi the Rock!" to run from August 11-20
The official website for Live Stage "Bocchi the Rock!", the stage play adaptation of Aki Hamaji's Bocchi the Rock! four-panel manga, revealed the play's key visual on Tuesday.
The stage play will run at Theater Milano-Za in Tokyo from August 11-20. Akira Yamazaki is writing and directing the play.
The cast includes:
- Mamo Mamono as Hitori Goto
- Miki Ohtake as Nijika Ijichi
- Karin Osanai as Ryo Yamada
- Mirai Ohmori as Ikuyo Kita
Hamaji launched the manga in Houbunsha's Manga Time Kirara Max magazine in December 2017, and the series is ongoing.
The manga's television anime premiered in October 2022. Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan. The anime will have a compilation film opening in spring 2024.
Sources: Live Stage "Bocchi the Rock!" stage play's website, Comic Natalie