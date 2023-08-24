Suzume Film Returns to Cinemas in Japan from September 20 to October 5

© 2022 Suzume Film Partners

Suzume

The official website of's film announced on Thursday that the film will have a special "Okaeri Jōei" (Welcome Back Screening) in 100 theaters in Japan from September 20 until October 5. The special screening will commemorate the release of the film on Blu-ray Disc and DVD, also on September 20.

The film's special screening scheduled on September 25 to 29 will coincide with the dates in the film's story when the protagonist Suzume started her five-day journey throughout Japan.

The film ended its six-month run in Japanese theaters on May 27 with an estimated final box office revenue of 14.79 billion yen (about US$105.3 million at that time), and 11.15 million tickets sold.

The film opened in Japan at #1 last November. It opened in North America on April 14. Crunchyroll screened the film in Japanese with English subtitles and with an English dub. The film earned US$5,001,705 in its opening weekend in the U.S. Box Office Mojo lists the film with a worldwide gross of US$175,048,046 as of June 29.

The film is now the 15th highest-earning film of all time in Japan, as well as the ninth highest-earning anime film of all time in Japan.