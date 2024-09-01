The Detective is Already Dead Season 2 Reveals 'Ultra Teaser Visual'

2nd season first announced in 2022

The live-streamed " MF Bunko J Natsu no Gakuensai 2024" ( MF Bunko J Summer School Festival 2024) event on Sunday revealed an early "ultra teaser visual" for the second season of the television anime of Nigojū and Umibōzu 's The Detective Is Already Dead ( Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. ) light novel series.

The anime's second season was first announced in July 2022.

The anime's first season premiered with a one-hour special in July 2021 and aired for 12 episodes. Funimation began streaming the anime in July 2021, and also streamed an English dub . Funimation describes the story:

The series follows Kimizuka Kimihiko, a young man who is always getting into trouble, as he finds himself the assistant of Siesta, a globe-trotting detective, and the two of them solve a series of mysteries. But after years of adventuring and saving lives, Siesta mysteriously dies, though her legacy will shape the lives of Kimihiko and others as they move forward.

Nigojū published the first volume in the light novel series with illustrations by Umibōzu in November 2019 under Kadokawa 's MF Bunko J imprint. The novel won the 15th MF Bunko J newcomer award in 2019. Kadokawa published the 11th volume on March 25. Yen Press is publishing the original novels in English.

Hoko Hinachi and Minori Chigusa launched a new spinoff novel titled Charlotte wa Tada, Jiken o Tokitai. Tantei wa Mō, Shindeiru. Code:RED on May 24. Nigojū is credited for the original work and as a supervisor for the novel.

Mugiko launched the manga adaptation of the novels in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Alive magazine in May 2020, and ended it in October 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's sixth compiled book volume in October 2023.

