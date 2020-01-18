Watch 20-Year-Old Conan Dance Sequence Referenced in New OP Video

Dance sequence calls back to 8th OP

The new OP for Detective Conan "Makka na Lip" by WANDS shows clips of Conan dancing interspersed with manga panels and other effects. TMS has released a video showing the full choreography, played by a dancer using motion capture technology.

The video is a throwback to the dance Conan performs in the anime's 8th OP theme "Koi wa thrill, shock, suspense" by Rina Aiuchi , which first went on air 20 years ago. The dance choreography in the new OP video is supervised by Keita Sakakibara, representative director of talent agency abstreem creation . The dance was performed by dance choreographer Getz.

The OP itself has also been posted on TMS 's YouTube channel:

The new OP started being featured in the anime since January 4, when the latest cour began. Here's to another 20 years of Conan dances.

[Via Nijimen]