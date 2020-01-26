Manga Artist Arina Tanemura Draws Orphen With Shōjo Touch

The eponymous hero of the Orphen light novel and anime series is a good-looking guy, but what better way to bring out his charms than to get a certified shojo manga artist to draw him? Phantom Thief Jeanne and Full Moon O Sagashite creator Arina Tanemura released an illustration of Orphen to commemorate the broadcast of the new Sorcerous Stabber Orphen anime. The illustration also shows fellow main characters Cleao Everlasting and Magic Lin.

Sorcerous Stabber Orphen light novel illustrator Yuuya Kusaka , anime series director Takayuki Hamana , Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Reckless Journey manga artist Yu Yagami , and the Majutsushi Orphen Haguretabi : Pure Hen ( Sorcerous Stabber Orphen : Pre Arc) manga artist Kirōran also released illustrations, which are shown below:

Series creator Yoshinobu Akita also left a signed message expressing his humility:

The new television anime of Yoshinobu Akita 's fantasy light novel series premiered on January 7. Akita began the light novel series in 1994 with illustrations by Yuuya Kusaka . The new anime is commemorating the series' 25th anniversary.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web