The exhibition opens on April 24 and will run until June 7

One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda interviewed Rurouni Kenshin manga creator Nobuhiro Watsuki for an event catalog that will be on sale at the " Rurouni Kenshin 25th Anniversary Exhibition" at Gallery AaMo in Bunkyo City, Tokyo. The exhibition opens on April 24 and will run until June 7.

The catalog, as well as other exclusive merchandise, will be sold at the official "Kurobeko" shop. The shop takes its name from the Akabeko and Shirobeko restaurants that appear in the Kenshin series. Besides the interview, the catalog includes close to 200 key frame illustrations. Other goods include Japanese-style tapestries and dioramas.

The exhibition itself will be arranged into five areas centering on existential ideas like "What is Life?", "What is a Friend?", "What is Justice?", "What is Strength?", and "What is Happiness?"

The exhibition will have two parts. The first will run from April 24 to May 17 followed by the second half from May 18 to June 7.

The second volume of the Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc arc was one of the top-selling manga for the first half of 2019. The first of the live-action Rurouni Kenshin "final chapter" films, Rurouni Kenshin Saishūshō The Final , will open in Japan on July 3.

Watsuki's manga ran from 1994 to 1999 in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. A television anime series aired in Japan from 1996 to 1998 and spawned several anime video projects and an anime film. Watsuki and his novelist wife/story collaborator Kaoru Kurosaki launched the Rurouni Kenshin : Hokkaido Arc manga in Shueisha 's Jump SQ. magazine in September 2017. The manga went on hiatus three months later following Watsuki being charged for possession of child pornography. Watsuki was later fined 200,000 yen (about US$1,900) in February.

Viz Media was simultaneously publishing it in English before the manga went on hiatus. The manga did not return to Viz Media 's English digital edition of Weekly Shonen Jump after the manga began serialization again in its Japanese counterpart.

Source: Comic Natalie

Update: Watsuki's spelling corrected in title. Thanks, Lactobacillus yogurti.