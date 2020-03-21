Voice Actor Nobuhiko Okamoto Confirms Marriage With Voice Actress Asuka Ōgame, Apologizes for Actions

Bunshun site posted on Okamoto's reported hotel meeting with unnamed female

33-year-old voice actor Nobuhiko Okamoto posted on his blog on Saturday to confirm his marriage with 32-year-old voice actress Asuka Ōgame and to apologize for "his unthinking actions despite being a married man." The Weekly Bunshun magazine's website had reported earlier in the day that Okamoto and an unnamed female had a secret meeting at a hotel in Tokyo's Kabukichō district.

Okamoto added that if he is forgiven, he wants to be someone who can support his wife faithfully. He also deeply apologized for causing so much inconvenience to companies with whom he works. He said that he thinks there are many among his fans that feel disgusted or betrayed, and that he deeply, profoundly apologized. He concluded that he still has room to grow as a person and as an actor, but he will work as an actor with all his will.

Ōgame also posted on her Twitter account to confirm her marriage to Okamoto. She explained that she had not announced the marriage to the news media and social media, in order to separate her work from her private life.

Okamoto's roles include Rin Okumura in Blue Exorcist , Katsuki Bakugō in My Hero Academia , Accelerator in A Certain Magical Index , and Yū Nishinoya in Haikyu!! Ōgame's roles include Mai Hoshikawa in Tokimeki Memorial 4, Erio Touwa in Ground Control to Psychoelectric Girl , and Kirin Morinoin Gourmet Girl Graffiti .

Source: Oricon

Images via PR Times (link 2)



