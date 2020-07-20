Interest
Strike Witches, Girls und Panzer Artist Designs Wonder Woman Figure
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Strike Witches and Girls und Panzer original character designer Humikane Shimada designed his own take on the popular DC Comics character Wonder Woman. His illustration is getting turned into a figure which will go on sale in Japan on January.
The "Wonder Woman Humikane Shimada Ver." stands at 16 centimeters tall. Her face comes in three varieties: looking straight ahead, eyes glancing to the left, and shouting. She also comes with various parts, including a sword, shield, the Lasso of Truth (which is an actual lasso), and various armored parts.
The figure costs 5,800 yen (approximately US$54), and can be ordered through various Japanese figure retailers.
Source: The Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web