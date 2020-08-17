Zombie Land Saga Idols Face Off Against Dempagumi, inc in New Song

The undead idols of Franchouchou are back from their Curry Meshi single to pair up with living, breathing idols Dempagumi.inc . The two groups will perform a new song together that will be released with the Zombie Land Saga Pia fanbook on September 3. The song "Zombie Land DEMPA!!" is based on the idea that groups are competing against one another.

A collaboration visual (pictured right) was released to promote the song. The two groups will appear together again on the Animax program Zombie to Denpa wa Chikyū o Sukuu! Special (Zombie and Denpa Save the Earth!) on September 1. The show will host a "confrontation" between Zombie Land Saga voice actresses Asami Tano , Risa Taneda , Maki Kawase , Rika Kinugawa , and Minami Tanaka and Dempagumi.inc .

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. Crunchyroll streamed the 12-episode series as it aired, and Funimation streamed an English dub.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.

The anime is getting a sequel project titled Zombie Land Saga Revenge . A stage play adaptation was planned for this spring but is now rescheduled for September 5-6.

Source: Comic Natalie