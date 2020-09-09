Hawks Makes His Figure Debut with Latest My Hero Academia Ichiban Kuji Lottery

The laid-back yet formidable Hawks achieves a new milestone in his Pro Hero career as he finally gets his very own figure! The first figure released of the famed Wing Hero is part of Ichiban Kuji's latest lineup of lottery prizes, which features a variety of My Hero Academia merch and figure.

The lottery will be available from September 12 onwards in Family Mart outlets and other convenience stores, bookstores, hobby shops, game centers and JUMP shops. The price for each attempt at the lottery is 680 yen (including tax).

Here is the lottery lineup in its entirety:

A Prize: Deku Figure B Prize: Bakugo Figure C Prize: Todoroki Figure D Prize: Hawks Figure E Prize: Clear Bottle F Prize: Hand Towel G Prize: Clear File and Sticker Set A metallic color variant of Deku's figure featured in Prize A will also be offered as the "Last One" prize as well as a prize in the "Second Chance Campaign".

Furthermore, there is an ongoing campaign between September 4 and 18 in which one person will be selected to receive a prize between Prize A and G. Those wishing to enter the selection must follow the official Twitter account of the Ichiban Kuji Lottery (@ichibanKUJI) and either retweet the campaign tweet or tweet about the lottery with the hashtag "#一番くじヒロアカIR発売記念".

More information about the lottery can be found at the lottery campaign's official website.

Source: Comic Natalie