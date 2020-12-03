Katsuhiro Otomo, Shoji Kawamori, More Honor Designer Syd Mead in December

Acclaimed designer, illustrator, and artist Syd Mead will be honored at a symposium with featured hosts Katsuhiro Otomo , Shoji Kawamori , Naoyuki Kato , Shinji Higuchi , Shigeru Watanabe , Takashi Shimizu , Yutaka Izubuchi , Kazutaka Miyatake , and Masao Ueda . The event will mark the first anniversary of Mead's passing and include commentary of his lifetime of work from behind-the-scenes and mechanical standpoints.

Mead was born in Minnesota in 1933, and is most famously known as a neofuturist conceptual artist and an industrial designer. He worked on such films as Blade Runner, Aliens, Star Trek: The Motion Picture, Short Circuit, Time Cop, 2010: The Year We Make Contact, Johnny Mnemonic , and Tron . More recently he worked on the Elysium film.

In 1983, Mead started working with Japanese corporate clients, including Bandai, Sony , Dentsu , Minolta, NHK , Honda, and more. He provided designs for the unfinished Yamato 2520 video anime, as well as eight mecha designs in the Turn A Gundam series. He also worked on a proposed live-action Gundam film from Lionsgate in the 1980s that never moved forward.

The event will be broadcast live from Hall Mixa in Tokyo on December 18. Tickets will go on sale on December 8

Source: Comic Natalie