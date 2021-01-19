Evangelion's Rei and Asuka Get Intimate in New Figure

Union Creative has unveiled a new figure which sees Rei Ayanami and Asuka Langley Sohryu from Neon Genesis Evangelion huddling close together on the seat of an Eva's Entry Plug.

The figure, which is named " Neon Genesis Evangelion Rei & Asuka~twinmore Object", is based on Evangelion 's character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto 's cover illustration of the premium limited edition version of Volume 13 of the Neon Genesis Evangelion manga . It measures approximately 23 cm in height and 30 cm in length, with the details of the Entry Plug's interior carefully sculpted. Union Creative has also released a preview video on their YouTube channel which gives a more comprehensive look of the figure:

The figure costs 41,800 yen including tax (approximately US$402) and is currently open for pre-orders at Union Creative's online store until March 12. It will be released in July this year.

