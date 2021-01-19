Interest
Evangelion's Rei and Asuka Get Intimate in New Figure
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Union Creative has unveiled a new figure which sees Rei Ayanami and Asuka Langley Sohryu from Neon Genesis Evangelion huddling close together on the seat of an Eva's Entry Plug.
The figure, which is named "Neon Genesis Evangelion Rei & Asuka~twinmore Object", is based on Evangelion's character designer Yoshiyuki Sadamoto's cover illustration of the premium limited edition version of Volume 13 of the Neon Genesis Evangelion manga. It measures approximately 23 cm in height and 30 cm in length, with the details of the Entry Plug's interior carefully sculpted. Union Creative has also released a preview video on their YouTube channel which gives a more comprehensive look of the figure:
The figure costs 41,800 yen including tax (approximately US$402) and is currently open for pre-orders at Union Creative's online store until March 12. It will be released in July this year.
Source: Comic Natalie