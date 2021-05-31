Anime Director Shinji Takamatsu Discusses Influence of Chinese Streaming on Anime Production Schedules

Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE! and RobiHachi director Shinji Takamatsu posted a popular tweet on Saturday regarding the influence of China on the production schedules of recent television anime. His tweet thread is translated below as follows:

Yesterday, I had a meeting for a work that we're aiming to broadcast in fall next year and another one for spring the year after, but isn't this a strain on the schedule? (sheepish smile)

If we at the studio are told, "Deliver all the episodes three months before the broadcast," then we have no choice but to make it according to that deadline. We don't have the authority to decide how to do business with it.