Adult Swim France Posts Rick and Morty, Totoro Claymation Short

Adult Swim France posted a claymation short on its Twitter account featuring Rick and Morty and My Neighbor Totoro characters. It depicts Morty and Summer riding the Catbus, as well as a Totoro with Rick's hair style.

Totoro Rick and Morty. pic.twitter.com/ZpgkT7Gon4 — Adult Swim France (@AdultSwimFrance) June 27, 2021

Studio DEEN produced a Rick and Morty animated short that aired on Toonami and streamed online in March 2020. Director and scriptwriter Kaichi Satō revealed in an interview with Otaku USA magazine that there is a planned sequel.

Takashi Sano ( Tower of God ) wrote and directed an eight-minute "Rick and Morty vs. Genocider" animated short at Telecom Animation Film . Adult Swim streamed the short in July.