Hideaki Anno Teases Shin Kamen Rider in Latest Bonbori Lantern
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
Every summer, director Hideaki Anno contributes a lantern to the annual Bonbori Matsuri (Paper Lantern Festival) held at the Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū Shrine in Kamakura, Japan. This year, Anno's bonbori lantern teases the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider live-action film with a logo and the film's release date of March 2023.
Anno's wife, manga creator and character designer Moyoco Anno (Sugar Sugar Rune, Sakuran), also contributed a lantern (pictured below) to the festival.
Anno is writing and directing Shin Kamen Rider. The film was announced during the "Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Project Unveiling" event held this April.
In addition to the film, Toei also announced FUUTO PI, an anime series based on the Fūto Tantei sequel manga to the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. The anime is slated to launch in summer 2022, and Funimation will stream the series.
Furthermore, filmmaker Kazuya Shiraishi will direct Kamen Rider Black Sun, a new series based on Kamen Rider BLACK. The series will launch in spring 2022, and will be a reboot that aims to appeal to adult viewers.
Source: eva-fan.com