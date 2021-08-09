Hideaki Anno Teases Shin Kamen Rider in Latest Bonbori Lantern

Every summer, director Hideaki Anno contributes a lantern to the annual Bonbori Matsuri (Paper Lantern Festival) held at the Tsurugaoka Hachiman-gū Shrine in Kamakura, Japan. This year, Anno's bonbori lantern teases the upcoming Shin Kamen Rider live-action film with a logo and the film's release date of March 2023.

Anno's wife, manga creator and character designer Moyoco Anno ( Sugar Sugar Rune , Sakuran ), also contributed a lantern (pictured below) to the festival.

Anno is writing and directing Shin Kamen Rider. The film was announced during the " Kamen Rider 50th Anniversary Project Unveiling" event held this April.

In addition to the film, Toei also announced FUUTO PI , an anime series based on the Fūto Tantei sequel manga to the 2009 Kamen Rider W (pronounced "double") series. The anime is slated to launch in summer 2022, and Funimation will stream the series.

Furthermore, filmmaker Kazuya Shiraishi will direct Kamen Rider Black Sun , a new series based on Kamen Rider BLACK . The series will launch in spring 2022, and will be a reboot that aims to appeal to adult viewers.

Source: eva-fan.com