Inio Asano Draws "Post-Finale" Illustrations for Live-Action A Girl on the Shore Film

Manga artist Inio Asano drew two "post-finale" illustrations to promote the live-action A Girl on the Shore ( Umibe no Onna no Ko ) film, based on Asano's manga of the same name. The illustrations are set "a little bit after the final chapter of the original work."

The illustrations depict the protagonists Koume and Isobe as high school students, having been middle school students in the original work. They will be printed on merchandise such as T-shirts and postcards to be sold at screenings of the film in Japan.

The film will open in Japan on August 20.

Vertical published the manga's one compiled volume in 2016, and it describes the story:

When Koume and Keisuke's relationship begins to take shape, it is apparent that they are both searching for something. Maybe Keisuke wants something more than a kiss from the fair Koume. Maybe Koume is looking for someone better than Misaki, the local playboy. But what they find in each other over the course of a summer might be far greater than anything they were expecting.

Their lives are going to change. And this will all transpire before high school exams!

Asano launched the series in 2009 and ended it in July 2013.

Source: Comic Natalie