Zombie Land Saga 2021 Live Concert Digest Movie Posted

Avex Pictures posted a digest video of the " Zombie Land Saga LIVE ~FranChouChou Saga yo tomoni waite kure~" live concert from October 16-17, 2021. The performance, which was held at the Makuhari Messe International Exhibition Hall was the first for FranChouChou after the broadcast of the Zombie Land Saga Revenge anime.

Avex Pictures describes the video as "one of the promotional videos aimed at expanding content originating in Japan overseas." The Blu-Ray compilation of the concert will ship in Japan on February 25.

MAPPA , Avex Pictures , and Cygames ' Zombie Land Saga anime premiered in October 2018. The Zombie Land Saga Revenge sequel anime premiered in Japan on April 8, 2021. Crunchyroll streamed both series as they aired, and Funimation streamed the English dub . The series will get a film project.

The anime follows Sakura Minamoto, who dreams of being an idol, but is hit by a car and wakes up as a zombie. A man named Kōtarō Tatsumi appears and tells her he's recruiting her into an idol group made up of zombies, dead girls he has "recruited" from several eras of Japanese history.