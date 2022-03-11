Local Hokkaido Brand Brews More Golden Kamuy White Day Sweets

The popular Shiroi Koibito cookies first teamed up with the historical adventure series in 2018

The Hokkaido-based confectionary maker Ishiya first teamed up with the Golden Kamuy anime in 2018 for original package art for its "Shiroi Koibito" (White Lover) cookies. Now, four years later, the collaboration has returned with new art for the product's tin boxes, this time featuring Lieutenant Tsurumi.

The products will launch in Ishiya's physical stores and the online shop on White Day, March 14. The boxes cost 3,780 yen (approximately US$32) and will include 36 Shiroi Koibito cookies (27 with white chocolate, and 9 with milk chocolate).

The Shiroi Koibito is Japan's most popular souvenir food (omiyage). Made in Hokkaido, they feature chocolate (usually white chocolate) sandwiched between two cookies.

The collaboration is a natural fit for Golden Kamuy , which is set in historical Hokkaido and features a predominantly male cast. (In Japan, White Day is held exactly a month after Valentine's Day as an occasion for men to reciprocate the chocolate they received from women on Valentine's Day.)

The Golden Kamuy anime will get a fourth season. Brains Base will animate the new season instead of Geno Studio . The first television anime season premiered in April 2018.