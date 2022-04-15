The Fruit of Evolution Isekai Anime Gets Into NFTs

The "animal fantasy" series will distribute 100 unique NFTs via OpenSea

The isekai series The Fruit of Evolution , the only anime to inspire a 3,000 word fanfiction chronicling ANN reviewer James Beckett's descent into madness, is launching an NFT campaign titled "The Forest of Evolution."

The Fruit of Evolution is presenting 100 Limited NFT to the world!!



You may find the secret Fruit of Saria...?!



For more info, check out the Forest of Evolution:https://t.co/OGwVdZTGl0



Don't miss the CHANCE!!#ShinTheFruitofEvolution #TheFruitofEvolutionNFT pic.twitter.com/KCjErM1RN7 — TVアニメ「真・進化の実」公式 (@shinkanomianime) April 15, 2022

The campaign is limited to 100 unique NFTs (non-fungible tokens) with varying "rarity" ranks. The collectible images are awarded by lottery and require an OpenSea account. Those interested in remembering The Fruit of Evolution forever can fill out the form on the campaign's official website. Entries must be completed by Friday, April 29 at 23:59 JST. Winners will be contacted by email in mid or late May 2022.

The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made "animal fantasy" story centers on Seiichi Hiiragi. Though at the bottom of his school's social pecking order, he and his entire school are upended when everyone in the school is transported into another world. Seiichi finds himself alone and approached by a gorilla, who instead of attacking him, proposes to him. At the moment that Seiichi thinks that "I guess a gorilla is fine too," they find the Fruit of Evolution, and when they eat it, their lives are suddenly changed once again.

The novels inspired a previous television anime series that premiered on October 4 and had 12 episodes. Crunchyroll streamed the series as it aired. A new anime, Shin Shinka no Mi ~Shiranai Uchi ni Kachigumi Jinsei~ (True: The Fruit of Evolution: Before I Knew It, My Life Had It Made ), is currently in development. The new anime's official website includes a countdown to August 4.

