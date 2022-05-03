Violet Evergarden's Flowers Adorn Kyoto's Garden Museum Hiei

The anime's characters will stand with their namesake flowers

The Garden Museum Hiei in Kyoto announced a collaboration campaign on Thursday with Kyoto Animation 's Violet Evergarden anime, which will run from May 3 to July 10. According to the outdoor leisure facility, the collaboration came about because the beautiful natural scenery in the garden matches the picturesque landscapes depicted in the anime.

Notably, the gardens draw on the flower language in Violet Evergarden by positioning character standees with their corresponding flowerbeds, as follows:

Violet Evergarden: Violet

Gilbert Bougainvillea: Bougainvillea

Claudia Hodgins: Claudia Tulip

Cattleya Baudelaire: Cattleya Orchid

Benedict Blue: Clematis Benedikt

The standees will feature new original character art.

The facilities will also include a shop selling original character goods and drinks, a mini-exhibit of 30 panels from the anime series, and a voice-recorded introduction to the facilities by Violet's voice actress Yui Ishikawa .

Source: Garden Miseum Hiei via Crunchyroll News