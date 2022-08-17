Interest
Time Is Ticking On Limited-Edition One Piece Watches
posted on by Kim Morrissy
The Swiss watch brand Tendence has returned for its third collaboration with the One Piece franchise, this time in commemoration of One Piece Film Red. Each watch costs 49,500 yen (US$369) will also come with an original notebook as a purchase bonus.
The wristwatches come in two types: Luffy and Shanks. The Luffy model features an original illustration of Luffy on the dial of the watch. The colors of the numerals 1-10 on the indexes correspond with the palettes of the Straw Hat crew members. The Shanks model projects a cool and mature image based on the color of red.
The watches have been on sale since June 2, but they have a limited print run: the Luffy watch will only ship 300 units, while the Shanks watch is limited to 250 units.
Worldwide shipping is available through Tendence's online store.
Source: Press Release