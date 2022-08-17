Time Is Ticking On Limited-Edition One Piece Watches

Swiss watch brand Tendence returns for its 3rd merch collab

The Swiss watch brand Tendence has returned for its third collaboration with the One Piece franchise , this time in commemoration of One Piece Film Red . Each watch costs 49,500 yen (US$369) will also come with an original notebook as a purchase bonus.

The wristwatches come in two types: Luffy and Shanks. The Luffy model features an original illustration of Luffy on the dial of the watch. The colors of the numerals 1-10 on the indexes correspond with the palettes of the Straw Hat crew members. The Shanks model projects a cool and mature image based on the color of red.

The watches have been on sale since June 2, but they have a limited print run: the Luffy watch will only ship 300 units, while the Shanks watch is limited to 250 units.

Worldwide shipping is available through Tendence's online store.

Source: Press Release