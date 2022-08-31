Pass the Pui Pui Molcar Driving Test with New Tamagotchi

Bandai will release the portable pets as part of its second wave in the Tamagotchi nano series on February 4 for 2860 yen.

It's time to take your own Pui Pui Molcar to driving school with the Pui Pui Molcar Driving School Tamagotchi. Bandai will release the portable pets as part of its second wave in the Tamagotchi nano series on February 4 for 2860 yen.

By taking care of "Baby Molcar in Training," players can grow into more than 10 new Molcars that appear in the new anime series, in addition to the main characters such as Potato, Shiromo, Abbey, Choco, and Teddy. There are a total of 29 types of Molcars that appear, and the type of Molcars that grows will change depending on how the player takes care of it. Players can feed their Molcars carrots and lettuce and play four types of mini-games related to the events in the anime series.

Shin-Ei Animation's stop-motion animated Pui Pui Molcar Driving School series will premiere on TV Tokyo in October. The new season will add four new characters, Peter, Hii, Fū, and Mii.

The series' first season premiered in January 2021 within TV Tokyo's Kinder TV children's variety program. The series centers on guinea pigs who have become cars (the title word "Molcar" combines "car" with "morumotto," the Japanese word for "guinea pig" and a variant of the English word "marmot"). Netflix began streaming the series worldwide outside of some Asian territories in March 2021. Tobidase! Narase! Pui Pui Molcar , the series' compilation film, opened in Japan in July 2021.

Bandai previously announced it will release SPY×FAMILY 's Anya as a Tamagotchi nano in December.

Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Bandai Namco Holdings Inc., is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.