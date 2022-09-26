Viral One-Punch Man Mobile Game Ad Delivers Fistful of Cringe

Saitama performs a rap in what appears to be a parody of the Dunkaccino meme

A cheesy live-action ad for the new One Punch Man : The Strongest mobile game, which launched its English version last Thursday, has been making the rounds on Twitter, Reddit, and YouTube last week.

The ad features a rapping Saitama and appears to be a parody of the Dunkaccino meme from the 2011 Jack and Jill film starring Adam Sandler.

FingerFun Limited published PlayCrab's One Punch Man : The Strongest tactical role-playing smartphone game in Japan on June 2019. The game is not to be confused with Oasis Games' One Punch Man : Road to Hero strategy smartphone game, which launched globally in August 2019.

[Via @TannerOfDaNorth]