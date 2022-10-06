Mighty Jaxx's Adorable New One Piece Figure Shows Luffy in Streetwear

CosmiQ Luffy debuts at New York Comic Con this weekend, goes on wider sale on October 8

Pop culture collectibles company Mighty Jaxx is debuting a new One Piece figure line at New York Comic Con this weekend. First in the CosmiQ x One Piece line is Luffy, now decked out in an oversized hoodie, snapback, and sneakers. This figure measures 8” Vinyl and costs US$169.

Luffy will also be available on Mighty Jaxx's website from Saturday, along with the rest of the brand's One Piece figure line.

Online shipping is limited to Hong Kong, Macau, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, United States of America, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, China, France, Benelux, Spain, Andorra, Italy, Germany, Austria, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Source: Email Correspondence