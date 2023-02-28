Leiji Matsumoto's Queen Millennia Manga Gets Limited Edition Release

4,000-copy limited release celebrates late author's 70th anniversary for manga creator debut

© Leiji Matsumoto, Shogakukan

published a new limited edition of late manga creator's) manga on Tuesday. The release is limited to 4,000 copies.

The new release celebrates the 70th anniversary of Matsumoto's manga creator debut and includes all chapters bundled in two B5-size volumes, with color illustrations from the very first publication.

The release also includes the original fold-out pin-up pages.

The release includes an interview with science fiction novelist and writer Keisuke Fujikawa , as well as anime mechanical designer Katsumi Itabashi , who worked on the mechanical design for the Queen Millennia anime, as well as the Star Blazers movies, Arcadia of My Youth , Galaxy Express 999 , and other anime based on Matsumoto's works.

Matsumoto serialized Queen Millennia in the Sankei Shimbun and Nishinippon Sports newspapers from 1980 to 1983. The television anime adaptation by Toei Doga (now Toei Animation ) aired from 1981 to 1982, and the Queen Millennia Movie anime film debuted in 1982. Harmony Gold combined footage from the anime and Captain Harlock and released it as the Captain Harlock and the Queen of a Thousand Years series.

Renowned manga creator, illustrator, and designer Leiji Matsumoto passed away on February 13 at 11:00 a.m. due to acute heart failure. He was 85.

Sources: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web, Oricon