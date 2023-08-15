×
Kyoto Animation Characters Get Super-Sized Plushies

posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
This Dera Mochimazzi's size matches his appetite for mochi! Giant plush brand Doqute opened reservations for a series of plushies from Kyoto Animation series, including Tamako Market, Love, Chunibyo & Other Delusions!, HYOUKA, Beyond the Boundary, and Sound! Euphonium!

docute_2.png
Giant Dera Mochimazzi plush

Each squishy character is approximately 100cm (39in) tall and limited to only 100 plushies. The price is 33,000 yen, including tax, for Dera, and 66,000 yen for Rikka, Kumiko, Reina, Mirai, and Eru.

docute_1.png
Full line-up of Kyoto Animation giant plushies

A campaign to win one plush via lottery is currently underway on Taito Toys' official X (Twitter) account.

The plushies' pre-orders coincide with the upcoming "KYOANI MUSIC FESTIVAL -Tokimeki no Kiseki-" fan appreciation event. "Kyo Anifes" will be held on November 11t-12 at the main hall of Kyoto's ROHM Theatre Kyoto, with live viewing at 80 theaters nationwide.

Source: Comic Natalie (Link 2)

