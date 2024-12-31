Voice Actor Kanako Takatsuki Announces Marriage & Resignation From Current Agency

Voice of Love Live! Sunshine's Hanamaru Kunikida made announcements before New Year's Day

Image via x.com ©高槻かなこ

Voice actor and singer Kanako Takatsuki announced she had gotten married on her X (formerly Twitter ) account on December 28:

A message to everyone who always supports and encourages me.

Thank you for your continued warm support.

I apologize for the personal matter, but I would like to announce I have gotten married.

My enthusiasm for my work as Kanako Takatsuki will remain unchanged, and I hope to further expand my horizons as an artist.

I would appreciate your continued support.

As of press time, Takatsuki received nearly 3,000 replies.

Following her marriage announcement, Takatsuki released a second statement on December 31, New Year's Eve. In Takatsuki reported she is leaving the talent agency Amuse and would have further news regarding her career in 2025.

Continuing the updates, as of today I have left Amuse , the agency I've been with for about nine years!

Thank you to all the staff, managers, and artists who helped me!🙏



I'll be reporting on future developments in the new year.🎍

But first, have a happy new year!

The Amuse website posted an update regarding Takatsuki's resignation from the agency. The agency notes Takatsuki's exclusive contract with Amuse expires on December 31, but she would continue performing under the name Kanako Takatsuki . The statement reads (roughly translated):

We would like to express our sincere gratitude for [your] continued support.

We are announcing Kanako Takatsuki , an artist affiliated with our company, will be leaving our company on December 31, 2024, when her exclusive contract expires.

She began her career as an artist affiliated with our company in 2015 and has been with us for about nine years. But we have decided to end her contract with our company in order to respect her desire to work at her own pace.

She will continue her career as an artist as usual, under the name Kanako Takatsuki .

Updates on her future activities will be on her social media accounts.

We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of our supporters and those involved, and we ask for your continued warm support of Kanako Takatsuki .

Takatsuki has performed as Aquos member Hanamaru Kunikida from Love Live! Sunshine!! and sang theme songs for Black Rock Shooter: Dawn Fall (“Before the Nightmare”) and the I'm Standing on 1,000,000 Lives. (“Anti world” and “Subversive”) franchise . She has also appeared in Love and Lies as Ayano Katō, Vladlove as Kaoru Konno, Yohane the Parhelion Sunshine in the Mirror as Hanamaru, among others. Her website lists her full résumé.