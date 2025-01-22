Voice Actor Kotono Mitsuishi Tries the McDonald's x Evangelion Collaboration Teriyaki Burger

Voice actor Kotono Mitsuishi reviewed the McDonald's and Evangelion collaboration Cheese Double Teriyaki hamburger on her X (formerly Twitter ) account on January 16. Mitsuishi reviewed the burger as Misato Katsuragi, the character she voiced in the Evangelion franchise , and joked, “Huh? You missed Mac's Eva!? Give up! Oh, it's this one! By the way, I also missed it munch…”

Image via www.youtube.com ©カラー／Project Eva

Shinji, can you hear me?

Teriyaki, it's teriyaki!

Shinji?!

This is⁉️

Munch munch…

It's delicious.

It's so delicious Shinji!

Huh? You missed Mac's Eva ⁉️

Give up! Oh, it's this on! By the way, I also missed it much…

My mouth and hands are covered in sauce lol



Thank you for the meal❣️

Although Megumi Ogata , voice of Shinji Ikari, did not respond to Mitsuishi's X post, she posted on her X account “Don't miss out on it. Don't miss out…!” in a parody of Shinji's iconic line, “Don't run away. Don't run away.” when McDonald's announced the Evangelion collaboration on December 26:

[Announcement] Evangelion Burger🍔

"Don't miss out on it. Don't miss out…!"



This is Shinji from the nostalgic TV series (of course, newly recorded).

McDonald's Japan announced its collaboration with Evangelion on December 19. The initial announcement showcased three transformable Evangelion toys and a series of tie-in commercials. Following the toy and commercial reveal, McDonald's Japan announced three collaboration hamburgers on December 26, which went on sale on January 13.

ANN sampled the McDonald's and Evangelion collaboration burgers on the release date.