One Piece Bodybuilding Contest Asks: Do You Have Luffy's Physique?

And will you show it off to your NAKAMAAAA?

The official One Piece fitness gym announced on Tuesday that it is accepting entries into the " One Piece Body Make Contest."

ONE PIECE Body Make Contest Entry Has Opened💪💪💪

Entries for the ONE PIECE Body Make Contest to be held on Sunday, June 1 have finally begun‼️



According to the One Piece Fitness BragMen gym's website, the contestants will see who can make their physique like One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy. Along with the physique, entrants are required to wear jean shorts and a straw hat.

Entrants will be judged on the following criteria:

One Piece Elements: Understanding of One Piece as seen through posing and free posing.

Reproduction of Luffy through the costume and presentation.

Physique Outline of the upper body and S-shape line when viewed from the side.

Rounded shoulders, tight waist. Latissimus dorsi spread from midsection and waist from both front and back.

Excessive muscle development may result in deduction of points.

Stylish walking and balanced poses.

Clean hair, smile, and skin texture.

The five required poses are the front pose, back pose, the “Haa” getting fired up pose, the Gear Second pose, and the Gum Gum Gatling pose. The final required pose is a free pose, but entrants must select a pose he thinks best represents Luffy. The site further states the free pose will also be judged on the entrants understanding of One Piece .

Contestants will be able to use the gym's facilities for free until May 31, but they must pay the entry fee. Entrants will receive a custom One Piece bounty poster with their name and photo. Podium winners (first to third) will also win a frame for the wanted poster.

The One Piece Body Make Contest will take place on June 1 at the Culttz Kawasaki Sports and Culture Center. The application deadline is April 30 at 11:59 p.m. Japan Time. Entrants must be over 18 years old and male. The entry form is available on the Muscle Gate website via Gold's Gym Japan.