Pokémon Center Online Releases Life-Size Gardevoir Plush

The Pokémon Company announced on January 31 that a life-size Gardevoir would be available on the Pokémon Center Online. “If you live with Gardevoir, maybe one day you'll be able to communicate with it…”

If you live with Gardevoir, maybe one day you'll be able to communicate with it…☺️



The life-size plush shipped on February 6 for 49,500 yen (about US$324). The plush is an astounding 160-centimeter (about five-foot, three-inch) tall and weighs 5 kilograms (11 pounds). As of press time, it is sold out, and Pokémon Center Online has not announced if the plush will be available again.

Gardevoir first appeared in the Pokémon Ruby and Saphire games. The Pokédex website notes Gardevoir has the same height as the life-size plush but weighs 106.7 pounds (48.4 kilograms), and is one of two final evolutions of Ralts. Gardevoir is relatively popular among Pokémon fans and placed 9th in the Google 's Pokémon of the Year 2020 contest.

Pokémon Center Online has released several life-sized Pokémon plush dolls over the years. While many of them are of smaller Pokémon , larger Pokémon (such as Snorlax) have been released as oversized or life-sized plush dolls in the past.