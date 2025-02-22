×
Interest
Happy Cat Day From Around the Anime World, Part II

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Nights with a Cat, Patalliro!, Peach-Pit, Pokémon, Taku Kawamura, and more!

It's not the dog days of Summer in Japan, but rather the cat days of Winter on February 22. The anime and manga world send its greetings to all the cat lovers around the world:

Atsushi Kamijou (To-Y)

February 22 is Cat Day
#2月22日 #猫の日 Meow meow meow🐈

Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)

cinnamoroll_cat_day_2025
Image via x.com
©2025 SANRIO

Nights with a Cat

night_with_a_cat_cat_day_2025
Image via x.com
©キュルZ・KADOKAWA／夜は猫といっしょ

Ocha-ken

Ryoku has turned into a tea cat!?

Patalliro!

Today is Cat Day🐈 Oh, it seems the cute Nyanko Sensei has come to see Prince Patalliro!☺️💓

Peach-Pit

Pokémon

The Pokémon Kids TV Japan YouTube channel released a video of the nursery rhyme “Three Little Kittens” featuring Meowth, Litten, Sprigatito, Meowstic, and Skitty.

Sega

SEGA logo and cats

Sonic the Hedgehog

Today is Cat Day so…
Kishimoto, director of Sonic Frontier, shared a photo of Sonic, Sage and his beloved cats!🐈

Sonic sleeping with Coco in his arms, surrounded by cats😺
What is Sage feeling as he stares at this?🤔
It's a lovely scene that really gets the imagination flowing.❤️

Taku Kawamura (My Clueless First Friend)

Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

follow-up of Happy Cat Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
