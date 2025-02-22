Interest
Happy Cat Day From Around the Anime World, Part II
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
It's not the dog days of Summer in Japan, but rather the cat days of Winter on February 22. The anime and manga world send its greetings to all the cat lovers around the world:
Atsushi Kamijou (To-Y)
２月22日は猫の日#2月22日 #猫の日 ニャーニャーニャー🐈 pic.twitter.com/YgSyE69App— 上條淳士 (@atsushi19630312) February 22, 2025
February 22 is Cat Day
#2月22日 #猫の日 Meow meow meow🐈
Cinnamoroll (Sanrio)
Nights with a Cat
Ocha-ken
⠀— お茶犬【公式】 (@ochakenofficial) February 22, 2025
リョクがお茶猫になっちゃった！？#お茶犬 #お茶猫 #猫の日 pic.twitter.com/FNPehB9cQT
Ryoku has turned into a tea cat!?
Patalliro!
今日は猫の日🐈おや、パタリロ殿下の元に可愛いニャンコ先生がやってきたようですよ☺️💓#おでかけニャンコ先生 #猫の日 #パタリロ #魔夜峰央 #白泉社 pic.twitter.com/eEre56uOw1— 【公式】パタリロ！白泉社 (@patalliro100) February 22, 2025
Today is Cat Day🐈 Oh, it seems the cute Nyanko Sensei has come to see Prince Patalliro!☺️💓
Peach-Pit
#猫の日 pic.twitter.com/c7EjMjBwAM— PEACH-PIT (@info_PeachPit) February 22, 2025
Pokémon
The Pokémon Kids TV Japan YouTube channel released a video of the nursery rhyme “Three Little Kittens” featuring Meowth, Litten, Sprigatito, Meowstic, and Skitty.
Sega
SEGAロゴとねこたち #猫の日 #にゃんにゃんにゃんの日 pic.twitter.com/O2VWVCq5B9— セガ公式アカウント🦔 (@SEGA_OFFICIAL) February 22, 2025
SEGA logo and cats
Sonic the Hedgehog
本日は #猫の日 ということで…— ソニック・ザ・ヘッジホッグ【公式】 (@SonicOfficialJP) February 21, 2025
『ソニックフロンティア』岸本ディレクターより愛猫たちとソニック、セージを映した写真をいただきました！🐈
ココを抱いて眠るソニックを囲む猫さんたち😺
それを見つめるセージは何を感じているのでしょうか…🤔
想像が膨らむ、いとおしいワンシーンですね❤️ pic.twitter.com/tYVaGH74jo
Today is Cat Day so…
Kishimoto, director of Sonic Frontier, shared a photo of Sonic, Sage and his beloved cats!🐈
Sonic sleeping with Coco in his arms, surrounded by cats😺
What is Sage feeling as he stares at this?🤔
It's a lovely scene that really gets the imagination flowing.❤️
Taku Kawamura (My Clueless First Friend)
#猫の日 pic.twitter.com/yN9XDKIY2Q— 川村拓＠転校生アニメ化 (@kawamurataku) February 22, 2025
Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!