Happy Cat Day From Around the Anime World, Part I
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
February 22 marks Cat Day in Japan. A play on the number two (ni in Japanese) sounding like the sound a cat makes in Japanese (nya), 2/22 is a celebration of cats. The anime and manga world does its part for all the cat lovers the world over:
Futago Kamikita (Precure manga)
Google Japan
【激レア】— Google Japan (@googlejapan) February 21, 2025
にゃろーむ
と
にゃーぐる#猫の日 https://t.co/RHDnMj1vOc pic.twitter.com/fiqIpBSqcP
【Super Rare】
Nyarome and Nyaagle
Kohei Ashiya (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director)
My Deer Friend Nokotan
🐈本日2月22日は #猫の日🐈— 『しかのこのこのここしたんたん』公式 (@shikanoko_PR) February 22, 2025
ねこちゃんの「にゃあ集」をお届け😸🐾
にゃん
ねこのこのこのこねこにゃんにゃん♪
ねこのこのこのこねこにゃんにゃん♪#しかのこ #しかのこのこのここしたんたん pic.twitter.com/kbtZY5ZOWd
🐈Today, February 22, is Cat Day🐈
We bring you a collection of cat meows 😸🐾
Neko, noko, noko, noko, neko, neko, nyan, nyan♪ Neko, noko, noko, noko, neko, neko, nyan, nyan♪
Natsume's Book of Friends
Natsume's Book of Friends released a special 22nd Anniversary video at 22:22 (10:22 p.m.) on February 22 Japan Time for a super Cat Day celebration. The video is 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 22 seconds long.
Rū Tatuki (Cheat Tensei Shita Neko wa Yome no Hizade Maruku Naritai)
Satsuka (The Phantom is Caged by the Detective)
Takeshi Kase
#猫の日 #猫の日2025 pic.twitter.com/Kk6yc0hAtW— 加勢丈士 (@KaseTakeshi_11Z) February 22, 2025
Tono to Inu
猫猫犬鶏図#猫の日2025#殿と犬🐶 pic.twitter.com/PUXGBbRRM5— 🐯アニメ放送中🐶『殿と犬（とのといぬ）』公式 (@tono_to_inu) February 22, 2025
Cat, cat, dog, chicken illustration
揉み師に起こされるコーギー#猫の日2025#殿と犬🐶 pic.twitter.com/OK3OROsuRK— 🐯アニメ放送中🐶『殿と犬（とのといぬ）』公式 (@tono_to_inu) February 22, 2025
Corgi woken up by masseuse
Yūsuke Nakamura (The Tatami Galaxy illustrator)
Yūsuke Nakamura parodied the opening sentence of Japanese author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa's famous work I Am a Cat.
吾輩も #猫の日 である pic.twitter.com/hW4oALf804— 中村佑介┃illustrator (@kazekissa) February 21, 2025
I am also a Cat Day
Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!