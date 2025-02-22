×
Interest
Happy Cat Day From Around the Anime World, Part I

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Featuring Google Japan, Natsume's Book of Friends, JoJo's, My Deer Friend Nokotan, Tono to Inu, Yūsuke Nakamura, & more!

February 22 marks Cat Day in Japan. A play on the number two (ni in Japanese) sounding like the sound a cat makes in Japanese (nya), 2/22 is a celebration of cats. The anime and manga world does its part for all the cat lovers the world over:

Futago Kamikita (Precure manga)

kitakami_futago_cat_day_2025
Image via x.com
©ABC-A・東映アニメーション ©北上ふたご

Google Japan

【Super Rare】
Nyarome and Nyaagle

Kohei Ashiya (JoJo's Bizarre Adventure animation director)

ashiya_kohei_cat_day_2025
https://x.com/asikoh009/status/1893140279504601231

My Deer Friend Nokotan

🐈Today, February 22, is Cat Day🐈

We bring you a collection of cat meows 😸🐾

Neko, noko, noko, noko, neko, neko, nyan, nyan♪ Neko, noko, noko, noko, neko, neko, nyan, nyan♪

Natsume's Book of Friends

Natsume's Book of Friends released a special 22nd Anniversary video at 22:22 (10:22 p.m.) on February 22 Japan Time for a super Cat Day celebration. The video is 2 hours, 22 minutes, and 22 seconds long.

Rū Tatuki (Cheat Tensei Shita Neko wa Yome no Hizade Maruku Naritai)

tatuki_ru_cat_day_2025
Image via x.com

Satsuka (The Phantom is Caged by the Detective)

satsuka_cat_day_2025
Image via x.com
©沙槻

Takeshi Kase

Tono to Inu

Cat, cat, dog, chicken illustration

Corgi woken up by masseuse

Yūsuke Nakamura (The Tatami Galaxy illustrator)

Yūsuke Nakamura parodied the opening sentence of Japanese author Ryūnosuke Akutagawa's famous work I Am a Cat.

I am also a Cat Day

Did we miss any Cat Day greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

This article has a follow-up: Happy Cat Day From Around the Anime World, Part II (2025-02-22 22:00)
