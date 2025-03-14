Hanawa-kun gives each señorita a rose for achieving their dreams

On Friday, SUNTORY 's Premium Malt's beer brand released the third installment of its Chibi Maruko-chan collaboration commercial series. Titled “Premalt-chan Blue Rose”, the commercial sees Momoko “Maru-chan” Sakura (played by Suzu Hirose ) joined by her friend Tamae “Tama-chan” Honami (played by Sairi Itō ) and classmate Kazuhiro “Hanawa-kun” Hanawa (played by Joe Odagiri ) in a New York City bar. The commercial has 7-, 15-, and 30-second versions.

Premium Malt previewed the new commercial on March 4. The brand's X (formerly Twitter ) post states, “A premium Hanawa-kun's first appearance” and includes a shot of Hanawa-kun greeting Maruko and Tama-chan.

The Premium Malt's and Chibi Maruko-chan collaboration ad campaign began on February 8. The commercial series follows Maruko in New York City, 20 years after the events of the anime and manga series. The first two commercials follow Maruko heading to a New York City bar for a small class reunion and the second with Maruko and Tama-chan opening time-capsule letters they wrote to each other when they were kids.