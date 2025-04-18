×
Hirohiko Araki Draws New Art to Celebrate Steel Ball Run Anime News

posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
The illustration debuted minutes after the next JoJo's Bizarre Adventure anime was announced

araki_steel_ball_run_jojoday
Image via JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise's X/Twitter account
©荒木飛呂彦

Hirohiko Araki, creator of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure franchise, released an original illustration of Steel Ball Run characters Jonny Joestar and Gyro Zeppeli on Saturday. The art dropped minutes after the Steel Ball Run anime series announcement during the JOJODAY talk show.

Hirohiko Araki has sent us a celebratory illustration and comment on the announcement for JoJo Part 7, Steel Ball Run!

In his comment, Araki congratulated his manga series for receiving an anime adaptation and asked for fans to “please enjoy it.”

JOJODAY guests Kazuyuki Okitsu (voice of Phantom Blood's Jonathan “Jojo” Joestar), Daisuke Ono (Stardust Crusaders' Jotaro “Jojo” Kujo), Junichi Suwabe (Golden Wind's Leone Abbacchio), Fairouz Ai (Stone Ocean's Jolyne “Jojo” Cujoh), and Kenta Miyake (Stardust Crusaders' Mohammad Avdol) all commented on the illustration during JOJODAY's pay-per-view after show. The five voice actors were all stunned by and in awe of Araki's illustration. Ono then noted how fans generally begin JoJo's Bizarre Adventure somewhere in the middle of the series then go back to the beginning of the franchise. Ono continued saying it would be fantastic if people got into the franchise through Steel Ball Run, then went back to the start, as the cast members did.

The staff announced the Steel Ball Run anime on Saturday during the JOJODAY event.

Sources: JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's manga X/Twitter account, JOJODAY Stage via Abema

