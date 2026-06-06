Game Director Hideo Kojima Turned into Nendoroid Figure

All of Kojima's genius concentrated into one cute figure

Japanese figure producer Good Smile Company revealed a Hideo Kojima figure for its Nendoroid line on Saturday. The figure of the celebrated designer of the Metal Gear and Death Stranding games is on display at the Good Smile Fest 2026 this weekend. (As usual for figures previewed while still in development, the Kojima figure is subject to change, “pending licensor's final approval.”)

Image via x.com ©KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Co., Ltd.

Good Smile Fest 2026 runs between June 6 and 7 at the Bellesalle Akihabara venue in Tokyo. It will then travel to the Umeda Crystal Hall in Osaka on August 22 and 23. As of press time, Good Smile Company has not announced the release date and price for the Kojima figure.