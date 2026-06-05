Sonic Racing CrossWorlds Game Reveals Collaborations With Godzilla, Evangelion in Video

Game to host collaborations with Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Avatar: The Last Airbender later this year

Sega revealed at the Summer Games Fest event on Friday more upcoming collaborations for its Sonic Racing CrossWorlds game for its first year, in addition to two collaborations it will hold for the game's second year. Sega confirmed the game will have upcoming collaborations with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and Avatar: The Last Airbender franchises as part of Year One, and with Godzilla and Evangelion for Year Two. Year Two will also feature new worlds.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem collaboration will debut in July, and the Avatar Legends collaboration will debut in October.

Additionally, the above video previews "a brand-new indie title," Sonic Pico Park , which will come out this year.

Sega released the game on September 25 for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. The game got a release digitally for Nintendo Switch 2 on December 3. There is a Switch 2 upgrade pack for owners of the Switch version, and progress carries over. The physical Switch 2 release with the full game on the cartridge shipped on March 26.

Sonic Racing CrossWorlds features guests from other Sega franchises including Hatsune Miku, Like a Dragon's Ichiban, and Persona 5 's Joker. The game previously had a crossover with the Nickeledeon animated series SpongeBob SquarePants , and also collaborated with CAPCOM for a Mega Man crossover.

The game also collaborated with both Pac-Man and Minecraft as part of Year One.

An animation project for the game debuted last August.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream