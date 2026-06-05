Fumito Ueda Reveals gen ATLAS Game

Single-player open-world action-adventure game was previously known as "Project: Robot"

Fumito Ueda — game creator of such games as Ico , Shadow of the Colossus , and The Last Guardian — revealed his new game gen ATLAS at the Summer Games Fest event on Friday. The game will launch for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Epic Games Store.

Microsoft describes the game:

gen ATLAS is a single-player, open-world action-adventure game. Without knowing why, you awaken on an abandoned planet. Before you lies a vast, silent world. Colossal structures stretch over endless plains, deserted facilities, and an ever-changing sea. The remnants of some grand design litter the planet's surface.

Ueda and his gen Design game studio first teased the game in December 2024 under the development codename "Project: Robot."

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream