Monster Hunter Wilds Gets 'Ascendance' Expansion in 2027

Game launched in February 2025, released final major content update in December

CAPCOM revealed an expansion for its Monster Hunter Wilds game at the Summer Games Fest event on Friday. The expansion, titled Monster Hunter Wilds Ascendance , will launch in 2027.

Introducing Monster Hunter Wilds: Ascendance, the massive expansion to #MHWilds. Soar into a land above, wield new abilities, and hunt legendary monsters in Master Rank!



Prepare for Elder Dragons. The next era of Monster Hunter begins in 2027 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. pic.twitter.com/anV7iwbuTg — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) June 5, 2026

The Monster Hunter Wilds game debuted globally on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in February 2025. The game sold over 8 million copies worldwide in its first three days. According to the company, this is the fastest that one of its titles has reached this milestone. As of March 2025 the game had sold 10 million copies worldwide.

The first title update for the game launched in April 2025. The second title update launched in June 2025. The third title update featured a collaboration with Final Fantasy XIV Online and launched on October 7.

The game's fourth free title update — which included the Elder Dragon Gogmazios, Arch-Tempered Jin Dahaad, the "Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn" event, armor transcendence, and more — launched on December 16. The update was the "final major content update" for the game that brought the addition of a new monster to the game's roster.

Source: Summer Games Fest livestream