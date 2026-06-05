Platinum Games Announces New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Game

Game based on 2020 comic book series

Paramount Games announced during the Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream on Friday that Platinum Games is developing a new game in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin .

Paramount Games describes the story, based on a comic book series of the same name: "In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin comic book series debuted in October 2020 and ran until April 2022.

Platinum Games previously developed an action game in the franchise titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan in 2016 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

Source: Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream