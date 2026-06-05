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Platinum Games Announces New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin Game

posted on by Alex Mateo
Game based on 2020 comic book series

Paramount Games announced during the Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream on Friday that Platinum Games is developing a new game in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin.

Paramount Games describes the story, based on a comic book series of the same name: "In a future, battle-ravaged New York City, a lone surviving Turtle embarks on a seemingly hopeless mission seeking justice for the family he lost."

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Last Ronin comic book series debuted in October 2020 and ran until April 2022.

Platinum Games previously developed an action game in the franchise titled Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants in Manhattan in 2016 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 3, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and PC.

Source: Summer Game Fest 2026 livestream

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