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Illustrator neco's Heavily Armed High School Girls Project Gets TV Anime
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Good Smile Company announced on Friday that illustrator neco's Heavily Armed High School Girls (Jū Heisōgata Joshi Kōsei) project is getting a television anime adaptation that will air in 2027.
Masaki Tachibana (Princess Principal, Barakamon, Tokyo Magnitude 8.0) is directing the anime, and Natsuko Takahashi (Tokyo Magnitude 8.0, My Love Story!!, Love and Lies) is overseeing the series scripts. Good Smile Film and Good Smile Company are jointly producing the anime.
neco's project includes illustrations and figures. The above video and visual feature the character Ichi.
neco is also known for the original character designs for such franchises as Synduality: Noir and Why Does Nobody Remember Me in This World?. neco's Ore no Yubi de Midarero. Heiten-go no Salon, Ijiwaru ni Jirasarete manga inspired the Crazy Over His Fingers TV anime.
Sources: Heavily Armed High School Girls anime's website, Comic Natalie