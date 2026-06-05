Black Torch TV Anime Reveals, Previews Theme Songs in Video

The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki 's Black Torch manga revealed a second promotional video on Friday along with the show's theme song information. SiM performs the opening theme song "Freeze Me Up," and I Don't Like Mondays performs the ending theme song "Groooovy." The below video previews both theme songs.

English-subtitled version

❗WAKE UP❗ Brand new #BLACKTORCH trailer!



Just like a cat we have no sense of time 🐈‍⬛



Streaming July 2026 on @crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/vIxxDdPper — BLACK TORCH (@BlackTorch_EN) June 5, 2026

Non-subtitled version



The staff also revealed a new key visual.

Image via Black Torch anime's English X/Twitter account ©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会

Image via Black Torch anime's website ©タカキツヨシ／集英社・BLACK TORCH製作委員会

The anime will debut on July 4.will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.

The anime's world premiere will screen at the Anime Expo 2026 event.

The anime will star:

Kei Umabiki ( ClassicaLoid , Quality Assurance in Another World ) is directing the anime at 100Studio . Gō Suzuki ( Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale , Minami-ke Tadaima ) is designing the characters, Gigaemon Ichikawa ( Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan , Himitsu no AiPri ) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yutaka Yamada ( Babylon , Tokyo Ghoul ) is composing the music.

Additional staff members include:

Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:

Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.

Takaki ( Heart Gear ) launched the manga series in Shueisha 's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.