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Black Torch TV Anime Reveals, Previews Theme Songs in Video
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
The staff for the television anime of Tsuyoshi Takaki's Black Torch manga revealed a second promotional video on Friday along with the show's theme song information. SiM performs the opening theme song "Freeze Me Up," and I Don't Like Mondays performs the ending theme song "Groooovy." The below video previews both theme songs.
❗WAKE UP❗ Brand new #BLACKTORCH trailer!— BLACK TORCH (@BlackTorch_EN) June 5, 2026
Just like a cat we have no sense of time 🐈⬛
Streaming July 2026 on @crunchyroll pic.twitter.com/vIxxDdPper
Non-subtitled version
The staff also revealed a new key visual.The anime will debut on July 4. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
The anime's world premiere will screen at the Anime Expo 2026 event.
The anime will star:
- Ryōta Suzuki as Jiro Azuma
- Yōji Ueda as Rago
- Sayaka Senbongi as Ichika Kishimojin
- Junya Enoki as Reiji Kirihara
- Reina Ueda as Hana Usami
- Junichi Suwabe as Ryosuke Shiba
- Nobuhiko Okamoto as Koga
- Toshiyuki Morikawa as Amagi
- Shinpachi Tsuji plays Toshimasa Azama
- Yūko Kaida plays Toko Kusumi
- Hōchū Ōtsuka plays Banjuro Tokieda
Kei Umabiki (ClassicaLoid, Quality Assurance in Another World) is directing the anime at 100Studio. Gō Suzuki (Sword Art Online the Movie: Ordinal Scale, Minami-ke Tadaima) is designing the characters, Gigaemon Ichikawa (Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan, Himitsu no AiPri) is supervising and writing the series scripts, and Yutaka Yamada (Babylon, Tokyo Ghoul) is composing the music.
Additional staff members include:
- Sub-Character Design: Yumi Nakamura, Masahiko Suzuki, Mariko Kinoshita
- Design Works: Shunya Kikuchi
- Art Director: Sachi Takahashi, Shōko Imaizumi
- Color Design: Haruko Nobori
- CG Director: Hirotaka Naito
- Director of Photography: Satoshi Yamamoto
- Editing: Masato Yoshitake
- Sound Director: Takeshi Takadera
- Sound Effects: Naoto Yamatani
Viz Media publishes the manga in English and describes the story:
Jiro Azuma is descended from of a long line of shinobi, and he also can talk to animals. Although he may appear rough and tumble, his compassionate side emerges when it comes to furry critters. But Jiro's soft spot for animals gets him in major trouble when a suspicious stray cat fuses with him, granting him exceptional power but also dragging him into humanity's hidden battle against powerful, menacing spirits.
Takaki (Heart Gear) launched the manga series in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in December 2016. Shueisha shipped the fifth and final compiled book volume in August 2018.
Sources: Black Torch anime's website, Comic Natalie