Manga Creator Ritsuhiro Mikami Dies

Mikami died on April 17 due to illness

The official X/Twitter account for Kadokawa 's Flos Comic website revealed on Friday that manga creator Ritsuhiro Mikami died on April 17 due to illness.

Image via Flos Comic's X/Twitter account © Ritsuhiro Mikami

Mikami drew the Akuyaku Reijо̄ ni Tensei Shippai-shite Kachi Heroine ni Natteshimatta: Akuyaku Reijо̄ no Ani to no Kazoku End wo Akiramete Koibito End wo Mezashimasu manga, and had just almost completed the second part of a one-shot story to commemorate the first anniversary since the series' completion. Flos Comic will announce the release for the second part at a later date.

Mikami drew a special one-shot spinoff for Kazuya Minekura 's Saiyuki manga in February 2021. Mikami's other manga also included Momotarо̄-kun wa Iu Koto wo Kikanai , Worldend:Debugger , and Bakuro Roku .

Source: Flos Comics' X/Twitter account